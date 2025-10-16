Boise State vs UNLV Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Boise State Broncos facing the UNLV Rebels.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boise State vs UNLV Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Boise State: (-429) | UNLV: (+340)

Boise State: (-429) | UNLV: (+340) Spread: Boise State: -12.5 (-110) | UNLV: +12.5 (-110)

Boise State: -12.5 (-110) | UNLV: +12.5 (-110) Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Boise State vs UNLV Betting Trends

Boise State has covered the spread five times in six games.

As 12.5-point favorites or more, Boise State is 3-0 against the spread.

Boise State has played six games this season, and four of them have hit the over.

UNLV is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Of six UNLV games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Boise State vs UNLV Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (74.2%)

Boise State vs UNLV Point Spread

UNLV is a 12.5-point underdog against Boise State. UNLV is -110 to cover the spread, and Boise State is -110.

Boise State vs UNLV Over/Under

The over/under for Boise State-UNLV on Oct. 18 is 62.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Boise State vs UNLV Moneyline

UNLV is the underdog, +340 on the moneyline, while Boise State is a -429 favorite.

Boise State vs. UNLV Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Boise State 33.7 48 25.3 71 59.0 6 UNLV 38.2 20 29.7 103 58.2 6

Boise State vs. UNLV Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Boise State vs. UNLV analysis on FanDuel Research.