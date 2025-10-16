FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Boise State vs UNLV Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Boise State vs UNLV Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Boise State Broncos facing the UNLV Rebels.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boise State vs UNLV Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Boise State: (-429) | UNLV: (+340)
  • Spread: Boise State: -12.5 (-110) | UNLV: +12.5 (-110)
  • Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Boise State vs UNLV Betting Trends

  • Boise State has covered the spread five times in six games.
  • As 12.5-point favorites or more, Boise State is 3-0 against the spread.
  • Boise State has played six games this season, and four of them have hit the over.
  • UNLV is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • Of six UNLV games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Boise State vs UNLV Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Broncos win (74.2%)

Boise State vs UNLV Point Spread

UNLV is a 12.5-point underdog against Boise State. UNLV is -110 to cover the spread, and Boise State is -110.

Boise State vs UNLV Over/Under

The over/under for Boise State-UNLV on Oct. 18 is 62.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Boise State vs UNLV Moneyline

UNLV is the underdog, +340 on the moneyline, while Boise State is a -429 favorite.

Boise State vs. UNLV Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Boise State33.74825.37159.06
UNLV38.22029.710358.26

Boise State vs. UNLV Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Boise, Idaho
  • Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Boise State vs. UNLV analysis on FanDuel Research.

