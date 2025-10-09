Boise State vs New Mexico Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Boise State Broncos taking on the New Mexico Lobos.

Boise State vs New Mexico Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Boise State: (-847) | New Mexico: (+570)

Boise State: (-847) | New Mexico: (+570) Spread: Boise State: -16.5 (-115) | New Mexico: +16.5 (-105)

Boise State: -16.5 (-115) | New Mexico: +16.5 (-105) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Boise State vs New Mexico Betting Trends

Boise State has covered the spread four times in five games.

Boise State has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 16.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of five Boise State games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Against the spread, New Mexico is 3-2-0 this season.

New Mexico is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 16.5-point underdog or greater this year.

This season, three of New Mexico's five games have gone over the point total.

Boise State vs New Mexico Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Broncos win (93.2%)

Boise State vs New Mexico Point Spread

Boise State is favored by 16.5 points (-115 to cover) in this matchup. New Mexico, the underdog, is -105.

Boise State vs New Mexico Over/Under

A total of 59.5 points has been set for the Boise State-New Mexico matchup on Oct. 11, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Boise State vs New Mexico Moneyline

New Mexico is the underdog, +570 on the moneyline, while Boise State is a -847 favorite.

Boise State vs. New Mexico Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Boise State 32.2 56 25.4 69 59.1 5 New Mexico 30.0 66 24.2 64 55.1 5

Boise State vs. New Mexico Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Stadium: Albertsons Stadium

