Boise State vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

NCAA football action on Friday includes the Boise State Broncos playing the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Boise State vs Nevada Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Boise State: (-2000) | Nevada: (+980)

Boise State: (-2000) | Nevada: (+980) Spread: Boise State: -21.5 (-105) | Nevada: +21.5 (-115)

Boise State: -21.5 (-105) | Nevada: +21.5 (-115) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Boise State vs Nevada Betting Trends

Boise State has six wins in seven games against the spread this season.

Boise State has covered every time (1-0) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, five of Boise State's seven games have gone over the point total.

Nevada is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

Nevada is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 21.5-point underdog or greater this season.

A pair of Nevada seven games in 2025 have gone over the point total.

Boise State vs Nevada Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Broncos win (92.4%)

Boise State vs Nevada Point Spread

Nevada is listed as an underdog by 21.5 points (-115 odds), and Boise State, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

Boise State vs Nevada Over/Under

Boise State versus Nevada, on Oct. 24, has an over/under of 50.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Boise State vs Nevada Moneyline

Boise State is the favorite, -2000 on the moneyline, while Nevada is a +980 underdog.

Boise State vs. Nevada Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Boise State 36.9 20 26.1 86 59.4 7 Nevada 15.6 132 28.0 100 50.1 7

Boise State vs. Nevada Game Info

Game day: Friday, October 24, 2025

Friday, October 24, 2025 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Stadium: Mackay Stadium

