Boise State vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
NCAA football action on Friday includes the Boise State Broncos playing the Nevada Wolf Pack.
Boise State vs Nevada Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Boise State: (-2000) | Nevada: (+980)
- Spread: Boise State: -21.5 (-105) | Nevada: +21.5 (-115)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Boise State vs Nevada Betting Trends
- Boise State has six wins in seven games against the spread this season.
- Boise State has covered every time (1-0) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- This season, five of Boise State's seven games have gone over the point total.
- Nevada is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.
- Nevada is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 21.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- A pair of Nevada seven games in 2025 have gone over the point total.
Boise State vs Nevada Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Broncos win (92.4%)
Boise State vs Nevada Point Spread
Nevada is listed as an underdog by 21.5 points (-115 odds), and Boise State, the favorite, is -105 to cover.
Boise State vs Nevada Over/Under
Boise State versus Nevada, on Oct. 24, has an over/under of 50.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Boise State vs Nevada Moneyline
Boise State is the favorite, -2000 on the moneyline, while Nevada is a +980 underdog.
Boise State vs. Nevada Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Boise State
|36.9
|20
|26.1
|86
|59.4
|7
|Nevada
|15.6
|132
|28.0
|100
|50.1
|7
Boise State vs. Nevada Game Info
- Game day: Friday, October 24, 2025
- Game time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Reno, Nevada
- Stadium: Mackay Stadium
