Boise State vs Nebraska Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

The Boise State Broncos (26-10) take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-14) on April 5, 2025. The matchup airs on FOX.

Boise State vs. Nebraska Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Game time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Boise State vs. Nebraska Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Boise State win (66.1%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Boise State (-1.5) versus Nebraska on Saturday. The total is set at 154.5 points for this game.

Boise State vs. Nebraska: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Boise State has covered 19 times in 35 games with a spread this season.

Nebraska has compiled a 17-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

Boise State (15-14) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (51.7%) than Nebraska (6-5) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (54.5%).

The Broncos have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered 10 times in 14 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered five times in 11 opportunities in road games.

This year, the Cornhuskers are 6-10-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). On the road, they are 6-5-0 ATS (.545).

Boise State vs. Nebraska: Moneyline Betting Stats

Boise State has been the moneyline favorite in 28 games this season and has come away with the win 22 times (78.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Broncos have been victorious 21 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -137 or shorter on the moneyline.

Nebraska has won 27.3% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (3-8).

The Cornhuskers are 3-7 (winning only 30% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boise State has a 57.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Boise State vs. Nebraska Head-to-Head Comparison

Boise State outscores opponents by 9.4 points per game (scoring 76 per game to rank 116th in college basketball while giving up 66.6 per contest to rank 38th in college basketball) and has a +337 scoring differential overall.

Boise State's leading scorer, Tyson Degenhart, is 69th in the country putting up 18.1 points per game.

Nebraska is outscoring opponents by three points per game, with a +98 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.9 points per game (119th in college basketball) and allows 72.9 per contest (206th in college basketball).

Brice Williams paces Nebraska, scoring 20.5 points per game (ninth in college basketball).

The 33.8 rebounds per game the Broncos average rank 68th in the nation, and are 8.0 more than the 25.8 their opponents record per outing.

Degenhart's 6.1 rebounds per game lead the Broncos and rank 301st in college basketball action.

The 32.7 rebounds per game the Cornhuskers accumulate rank 142nd in the nation. Their opponents pull down 32.3.

Berke Buyuktuncel leads the Cornhuskers with 5.7 rebounds per game (396th in college basketball).

Boise State ranks 26th in college basketball with 103.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 107th in college basketball defensively with 90.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Cornhuskers average 97.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (137th in college basketball), and give up 93.4 points per 100 possessions (169th in college basketball).

