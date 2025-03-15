Boise State vs Colorado State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Tournament Championship

The MWC champion will be crowned Saturday as the No. 5 seed Boise State Broncos (23-9, 14-6 MWC) meet the No. 2 Colorado State Rams (23-9, 16-4 MWC) at 6 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Boise State vs. Colorado State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Boise State vs. Colorado State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Boise State win (54.2%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Boise State (-1.5) versus Colorado State on Saturday. The total has been set at 138.5 points for this game.

Boise State vs. Colorado State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Boise State has put together a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Colorado State has won 19 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 13 times.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Colorado State is 4-7 against the spread compared to the 14-12 ATS record Boise State puts up as a 1.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Broncos have performed better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 14 home games, and five times in 11 road games.

Against the spread, the Rams have been better at home (11-5-0) than on the road (6-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Boise State is 13-8-0 this year.

Against the spread in MWC games, Colorado State is 16-5-0 this year.

Boise State vs. Colorado State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Boise State has come away with 20 wins in the 25 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Broncos have a mark of 20-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -114 or better on the moneyline.

Colorado State has won 36.4% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-7).

The Rams have gone 3-7 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -105 or longer (30%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boise State has a 53.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Boise State vs. Colorado State Head-to-Head Comparison

Boise State is outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game with a +310 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.6 points per game (128th in college basketball) and gives up 65.9 per contest (33rd in college basketball).

Tyson Degenhart leads Boise State, scoring 17.7 points per game (83rd in the nation).

Colorado State's +253 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.2 points per game (140th in college basketball) while giving up 67.3 per contest (50th in college basketball).

Nique Clifford paces Colorado State, averaging 18.6 points per game (58th in college basketball).

The Broncos win the rebound battle by an average of 8.2 boards. They are grabbing 34 rebounds per game (66th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 25.8 per outing.

Degenhart is 297th in college basketball play with 6.1 rebounds per game to lead the Broncos.

The Rams win the rebound battle by an average of 3.2 boards. They are collecting 32 rebounds per game (180th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.8.

Clifford is 12th in college basketball with 9.8 rebounds per game, leading the Rams.

Boise State ranks 29th in college basketball with 103.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 93rd in college basketball defensively with 90.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Rams rank 48th in college basketball with 101.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 119th defensively with 91.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

