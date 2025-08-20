FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 Boise State Football Odds and Schedule

2025 Boise State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The No. 25 Boise State Broncos' schedule for the approaching 2025 campaign features an exciting game against Notre Dame on Oct. 4. Below, you can see the rest of the Broncos' college football schedule.

Boise State 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ South FloridaAug. 28-Broncos (-6.5)64.5
2Eastern WashingtonSept. 5---
4@ Air ForceSept. 20---
5Appalachian StateSept. 27---
6@ Notre DameOct. 4-Fighting Irish (-16.5)53.5
7New MexicoOct. 11---
8UNLVOct. 18---

Boise State 2025 Schedule Insights

  • Based on their opponents' projected win total this season (67), the Broncos have the 87th-ranked schedule in college football.
  • The Broncos will have five teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.
  • In 2025, Boise State will face five teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that picked up three or fewer wins a year ago.

Boise State Betting Insights (2024)

  • Boise State went 7-6-0 ATS last season.
  • Last season, six Broncos games went over the point total.
  • Boise State won all 11 of the games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season.

See more stats and analysis about Boise State on FanDuel Research!

