2025 Boise State Football Odds and Schedule
The No. 25 Boise State Broncos' schedule for the approaching 2025 campaign features an exciting game against Notre Dame on Oct. 4. Below, you can see the rest of the Broncos' college football schedule.
Boise State 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|@ South Florida
|Aug. 28
|-
|Broncos (-6.5)
|64.5
|2
|Eastern Washington
|Sept. 5
|-
|-
|-
|4
|@ Air Force
|Sept. 20
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Appalachian State
|Sept. 27
|-
|-
|-
|6
|@ Notre Dame
|Oct. 4
|-
|Fighting Irish (-16.5)
|53.5
|7
|New Mexico
|Oct. 11
|-
|-
|-
|8
|UNLV
|Oct. 18
|-
|-
|-
Boise State 2025 Schedule Insights
- Based on their opponents' projected win total this season (67), the Broncos have the 87th-ranked schedule in college football.
- The Broncos will have five teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.
- In 2025, Boise State will face five teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that picked up three or fewer wins a year ago.
Boise State Betting Insights (2024)
- Boise State went 7-6-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, six Broncos games went over the point total.
- Boise State won all 11 of the games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season.
