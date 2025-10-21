Bo Nix Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

In Week 8 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), QB Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos will meet the Dallas Cowboys, who have the 32nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (260.3 yards allowed per game).

Is Nix a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Cowboys? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Bo Nix Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.7

18.7 Projected Passing Yards: 224.01

224.01 Projected Passing TDs: 1.71

1.71 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.51

27.51 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Nix Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Nix is currently the sixth-ranked player in fantasy (seventh overall), with 137.4 total fantasy points (19.6 per game).

During his last three games, Nix has accumulated 695 passing yards (70-of-119) for four passing TDs with zero picks, leading to 71.3 fantasy points (23.8 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 94 yards rushing on 13 carries with two touchdowns.

Nix has piled up 1,174 passing yards (113-of-186) with seven TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 110.4 fantasy points (22.1 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 134 yards rushing on 27 carries with three touchdowns.

The peak of Nix's fantasy campaign was last week's outburst versus the New York Giants, a game where he went off for 279 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero picks (for 40.0 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 48 rushing yards on five attempts (9.6 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bo Nix had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, when he put up 6.8 fantasy points -- 25-of-40 (62.5%), 176 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed two or more passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

The Cowboys have given up three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this year.

Dallas has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Cowboys have given up a touchdown catch by 12 players this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of six players have run for at least one TD against Dallas this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Cowboys this year.

