Bo Nix Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Quarterback Bo Nix has a matchup against the 26th-ranked pass defense in the league (242 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, when his Denver Broncos play the New York Giants, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Bo Nix Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants

Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.2

17.2 Projected Passing Yards: 221.27

221.27 Projected Passing TDs: 1.47

1.47 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.70

27.70 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Nix Fantasy Performance

Nix has produced 97.4 fantasy points in 2025 (16.2 per game), which ranks him 13th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 16 player in fantasy football.

Through his last three games, Nix has connected on 72-of-111 passes for 742 yards, with four passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 57.0 total fantasy points (19.0 per game). With his legs, he's added 53 rushing yards on 14 attempts with one TD.

Nix has completed 108-of-166 throws for 1,101 yards, with eight touchdowns and two interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 90.6 total fantasy points (18.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 106 rushing yards on 25 attempts with one TD.

The high point of Nix's season as a fantasy producer came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, as he tallied 25.7 fantasy points by throwing for 326 yards and two passing touchdowns with one pick. As a runner, he contributed seven rushing yards on six carries (1.2 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bo Nix delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (6.8 points) in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, passing for 176 yards and one touchdown with two picks.

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

New York has allowed only one player to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Giants have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

New York has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed only one player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of seven players have run for at least one TD versus New York this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Giants this year.

