Bo Nix Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix will match up with the 12th-ranked passing defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (204.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Bo Nix Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.9

15.9 Projected Passing Yards: 202.75

202.75 Projected Passing TDs: 1.49

1.49 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.89

19.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Nix Fantasy Performance

With 274.8 fantasy points in 2025 (18.3 per game), Nix is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 12th overall.

Over his last three games, Nix has put up 60.3 fantasy points (20.1 per game), as he's piled up 866 yards on 82-of-119 passing with five touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 36 rushing yards on 14 carries with one TD.

Nix has completed 135-of-201 throws for 1,482 yards, with six touchdowns and two interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 89.3 total fantasy points (17.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 60 rushing yards on 19 attempts with one TD.

The highlight of Nix's season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Giants in Week 7, as he posted 40.0 fantasy points by throwing for 279 yards and two passing touchdowns with zero picks. As a runner, he contributed 48 rushing yards on five carries (9.6 YPC) with two scores.

From a fantasy perspective, Bo Nix's game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 was his worst of the year, as he put up 5.8 fantasy points. He threw for 150 yards and one touchdown, and threw two picks on the day.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Kansas City has given up two or more passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

The Chiefs have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this season.

A total of three players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed a touchdown catch by 16 players this season.

Kansas City has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Chiefs have allowed just two players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Kansas City has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this season.

Only two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Chiefs this year.

