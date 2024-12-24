Bo Nix Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos will play the Cincinnati Bengals and their 26th-ranked passing defense (231.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

Nix vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals

Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: December 28, 2024

December 28, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.9

16.9 Projected Passing Yards: 209.71

209.71 Projected Passing TDs: 1.51

1.51 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.83

26.83 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Nix Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Nix is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player (11th overall), posting 260.7 total fantasy points (17.4 per game).

Over his last three games, Nix has generated 46.7 fantasy points (15.6 per game), as he's piled up 687 yards on 67-of-108 passing with six touchdowns and five picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 52 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Nix has piled up 1,267 passing yards (120-of-183) with 12 TDs and five picks in his last five games, leading to 94.9 fantasy points (19.0 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 62 yards rushing on 17 carries.

The high point of Nix's season as a fantasy producer came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, as he put up 29.8 fantasy points by hauling in zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bo Nix let down his fantasy managers against the New York Jets in Week 4, when he mustered only 6.7 fantasy points -- 12-of-25 (48%), 60 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed two players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bengals have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Cincinnati has given up two or more passing TDs to nine opposing QBs this season.

Three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Bengals this year.

A total of five players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed 25 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Cincinnati has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Bengals have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

A total of 16 players have run for at least one TD against Cincinnati this season.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Bengals this year.

