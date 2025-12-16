Bo Nix Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

In Week 16 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the 20th-ranked passing defense in the league (222.2 yards allowed per game).

With Nix's next game against the Jaguars, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Bo Nix Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.5

16.5 Projected Passing Yards: 214.78

214.78 Projected Passing TDs: 1.64

1.64 Projected Rushing Yards: 18.09

18.09 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Nix Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Nix is currently the eighth-ranked player in fantasy (ninth overall), with 259.6 total fantasy points (18.5 per game).

During his last three games, Nix has piled up 835 passing yards (83-of-117) for five passing TDs with one pick, leading to 61.5 fantasy points (20.5 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 41 yards rushing on 12 carries with one touchdown.

Nix has accumulated 1,280 passing yards (123-of-182) with six TDs and three picks in his last five games, leading to 79.9 fantasy points (16.0 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 47 yards rushing on 20 carries with one touchdown.

The peak of Nix's season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Giants in Week 7, as he tallied 40.0 fantasy points by grabbing zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Bo Nix delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (5.8 points) in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders, passing for 150 yards and one touchdown with two picks.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has conceded more than 300 yards passing to three players this year.

The Jaguars have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Jacksonville has allowed six players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Just two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has given up over 100 yards receiving to six players this year.

The Jaguars have allowed a touchdown catch by 19 players this year.

Jacksonville has allowed just two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Jaguars' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Jacksonville has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this season.

Only one player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Jaguars this season.

Want more data and analysis on Bo Nix? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.