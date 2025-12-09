Bo Nix Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix will take on the seventh-ranked passing defense of the Green Bay Packers (185.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Nix worth a look for his next game against the Packers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Nix this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Bo Nix Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers

Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Passing Yards: 211.41

211.41 Projected Passing TDs: 1.30

1.30 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.94

17.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Nix Fantasy Performance

With 230.5 fantasy points this season (17.7 per game), Nix is the ninth-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 12th among all players.

During his last three games, Nix has compiled 828 passing yards (84-of-120) for one passing TD with one pick, leading to 45.0 fantasy points (15.0 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 39 yards rushing on eight carries with one touchdown.

Nix has amassed 69.3 fantasy points (13.9 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 118-of-185 passes for 1,151 yards, with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He's added 73 rushing yards on 16 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The high point of Nix's fantasy season came against the New York Giants in Week 7, when he put up 40.0 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Bo Nix let down his fantasy managers against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, when he managed only 5.8 fantasy points -- 16-of-28 (57.1%), 150 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed just one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two TDs against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this year.

Green Bay has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just two players this season.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Packers this season.

Green Bay has given up two or more receiving TDs to only two players this year.

The Packers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this season.

Green Bay has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

Just two players have run for more than one TD versus the Packers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Bo Nix? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.