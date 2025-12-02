Bo Nix Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix will be up against the 17th-ranked pass defense of the Las Vegas Raiders (212.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Nix a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Raiders? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Nix this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Bo Nix Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.6

16.6 Projected Passing Yards: 218.00

218.00 Projected Passing TDs: 1.57

1.57 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.08

19.08 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Nix Fantasy Performance

Nix is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 13th overall, as he has posted 214.5 total fantasy points (17.9 per game).

Through his last three games, Nix has completed 69-of-110 passes for 766 yards, with two passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 34.8 total fantasy points (11.6 per game). With his legs, he's added 22 rushing yards on 10 attempts.

Nix has accumulated 1,186 passing yards (106-of-176) with eight TDs and five picks in his last five games, leading to 77.1 fantasy points (15.4 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 57 yards rushing on 14 carries.

The high point of Nix's fantasy season came against the New York Giants in Week 7, when he compiled 40.0 fantasy points with 279 passing yards, two TDs, and zero picks. With his legs, he added 48 rushing yards on five carries (9.6 YPC) with two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Bo Nix stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders, throwing for 150 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions (5.8 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

The Raiders have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Las Vegas has allowed five players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Raiders have allowed only two players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of two players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Las Vegas this year.

A total of 18 players have caught a TD pass against the Raiders this season.

Just one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Las Vegas this year.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Raiders this season.

A total of 12 players have rushed for at least one TD against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Bo Nix? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.