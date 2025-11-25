Bo Nix Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

In Week 13 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos will face the Washington Commanders, who have the 29th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (249.5 yards conceded per game).

Is Nix a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Commanders? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Bo Nix Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders

Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.9

16.9 Projected Passing Yards: 223.84

223.84 Projected Passing TDs: 1.70

1.70 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.84

15.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Nix Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Nix is currently the 10th-ranked fantasy player (13th overall), posting 198.1 total fantasy points (18.0 per game).

Over his last three games, Nix has put up 36.9 fantasy points (12.3 per game), as he's compiled 618 yards on 58-of-102 passing with three touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 42 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Nix has completed 104-of-181 throws for 1,144 yards, with nine touchdowns and four interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 100.7 total fantasy points (20.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 89 rushing yards on 17 attempts with two TDs.

The peak of Nix's fantasy season came against the New York Giants in Week 7, when he collected 40.0 fantasy points with 48 rushing yards and two TDs on five carries.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bo Nix's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 was his worst of the year, as he put up 5.8 fantasy points. He threw for 150 yards and one touchdown, and threw two picks on the day.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed three players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Washington has given up at least two TD passes to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Commanders have allowed five players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Washington has given up more than 100 yards receiving to seven players this year.

A total of 18 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Commanders this season.

Washington has given up at least two receiving TDs to three players this season.

Four players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

The Commanders have given up at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Bo Nix?