Bo Nix Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos will meet the Tennessee Titans -- whose passing defense was ranked second in the league last year (177.3 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Nix for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Titans? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Bo Nix Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans

Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.6

17.6 Projected Passing Yards: 216.67

216.67 Projected Passing TDs: 1.61

1.61 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.24

26.24 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Nix 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked ninth overall and seventh at his position, Nix picked up 316.1 fantasy points (18.6 per game) in 2024.

In Week 18 last year against the Kansas City Chiefs, Nix posted a season-best 33.5 fantasy points, with this stat line: 26-of-29 (89.7%), 321 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 47 yards.

In Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, Nix recorded 29.8 fantasy points (his second-highest total of the year), with these numbers: 28-of-37 (75.7%), 284 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 4 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 4 versus the New York Jets -- Nix finished with 6.7 fantasy points. His stat line was: 12-of-25 (48%), 60 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Nix accumulated 8.3 fantasy points -- 20-of-35 (57.1%), 246 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs; 4 carries, 25 yards -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee allowed over 300 passing yards to just one QB last year.

Last year, the Titans allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Tennessee gave up at least two touchdown passes to nine opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Titans allowed three or more passing touchdowns to just three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against Tennessee last season, one player collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Titans gave up a touchdown reception to 26 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Tennessee allowed just one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Titans gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players last season.

Against Tennessee last season, 19 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Titans gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only one player last year.

Want more data and analysis on Bo Nix? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.