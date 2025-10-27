NHL
Blues vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 27
The NHL schedule on Monday includes the St. Louis Blues facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Blues vs Penguins Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (3-4-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-2-1)
- Date: Monday, October 27, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NHL Network
Blues vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-122)
|Penguins (+102)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blues win (54.4%)
Blues vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And St. Louis, the favorite, is +205.
Blues vs Penguins Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Blues-Penguins matchup on Oct. 27, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.
Blues vs Penguins Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -122 favorite despite being on the road.