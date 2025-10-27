Blues vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 27

The NHL schedule on Monday includes the St. Louis Blues facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Blues vs Penguins Game Info

St. Louis Blues (3-4-1) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (6-2-1)

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Monday, October 27, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: NHL Network

Blues vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blues (-122) Penguins (+102) 5.5 Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blues win (54.4%)

Blues vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And St. Louis, the favorite, is +205.

Blues vs Penguins Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Blues-Penguins matchup on Oct. 27, with the over available at -138 and the under at +112.

Blues vs Penguins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -122 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!