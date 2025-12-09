NHL
Blues vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9
The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Blues vs Bruins Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (11-12-7) vs. Boston Bruins (17-13)
- Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blues vs Bruins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-162)
|Bruins (+134)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Blues win (52.1%)
Blues vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Blues. The Bruins are -188 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +152.
Blues vs Bruins Over/Under
- Blues versus Bruins on Dec. 9 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -108 and the under -112.
Blues vs Bruins Moneyline
- Boston is a +134 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -162 favorite at home.