NHL

Blues vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Thursday in the NHL, the St. Louis Blues are up against the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Blues vs Bruins Game Info

  • St. Louis Blues (9-11-7) vs. Boston Bruins (15-13)
  • Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Bruins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blues (-142)Bruins (+118)5.5Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Bruins win (54.3%)

Blues vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are -220 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +176.

Blues vs Bruins Over/Under

  • The over/under for Blues-Bruins on Dec. 4 is 5.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Blues vs Bruins Moneyline

  • St. Louis is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +118 underdog at home.

