Blues vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4

On Thursday in the NHL, the St. Louis Blues are up against the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Blues vs Bruins Game Info

St. Louis Blues (9-11-7) vs. Boston Bruins (15-13)

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Thursday, December 4, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blues (-142) Bruins (+118) 5.5 Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bruins win (54.3%)

Blues vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Bruins are -220 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +176.

Blues vs Bruins Over/Under

The over/under for Blues-Bruins on Dec. 4 is 5.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Blues vs Bruins Moneyline

St. Louis is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +118 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!