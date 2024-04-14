Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Colorado Rockies.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (7-8) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-11)

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: COLR

Blue Jays vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-250) | COL: (+205)

TOR: (-250) | COL: (+205) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (-122) | COL: +1.5 (+102)

TOR: -1.5 (-122) | COL: +1.5 (+102) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Blue Jays vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berríos (Blue Jays) - 2-0, 1.45 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 0-2, 16.03 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (2-0) versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (0-2). Berrios and his team have covered in each of his three starts with a spread this season. Berrios' team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Freeland starts, the Rockies have gone 1-2-0 against the spread. The Rockies are 1-2 in Freeland's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (73%)

Blue Jays vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Rockies reveal Toronto as the favorite (-250) and Colorado as the underdog (+205) on the road.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-122 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is +102 to cover.

The over/under for Blue Jays-Rockies on April 14 is 8.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in three of the five contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Toronto this season, with a -250 moneyline set for this game.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in seven of their 15 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 7-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have compiled a 4-11 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 26.7% of those games).

Colorado has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +205 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 15 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total nine times (9-6-0).

The Rockies have a 7-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.7% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Justin Turner has 14 hits and an OBP of .460 to go with a slugging percentage of .575. All three of those stats lead Toronto hitters this season. He has a .350 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 13th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Turner will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .467 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

George Springer is hitting .203 with two doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .339 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 146th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage.

Springer enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a walk and two RBI.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has collected 11 base hits, an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Bo Bichette has one home run, five RBI and a batting average of .231 this season.

Bichette heads into this matchup on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .250 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has put up an on-base percentage of .470, a slugging percentage of .589, and has 22 hits, all club-bests for the Rockies (while batting .393).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage is fourth and he is 22nd in slugging.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .304 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and six walks. He's slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Ezequiel Tovar is batting .316 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .309 with five doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Head to Head

4/13/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/12/2024: 12-4 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

12-4 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/3/2023: 7-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/2/2023: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/1/2023: 13-9 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

