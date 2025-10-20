Blue Jays vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 7 on Oct. 20

Odds updated as of 4:13 p.m.

On Monday in the MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are up against the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the ALCS.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (94-68) vs. Seattle Mariners (90-72)

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Monday, October 20, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FOX

Blue Jays vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-130) | SEA: (+110)

TOR: (-130) | SEA: (+110) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+155) | SEA: +1.5 (-188)

TOR: -1.5 (+155) | SEA: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Blue Jays vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 4-2, 3.57 ERA vs George Kirby (Mariners) - 10-8, 4.21 ERA

The probable pitchers are Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.57 ERA) for the Blue Jays and George Kirby (10-8, 4.21 ERA) for the Mariners. Bieber's team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bieber's team is 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mariners are 10-14-0 ATS in Kirby's 24 starts that had a set spread. The Mariners have a 2-1 record in Kirby's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (53.4%)

Blue Jays vs Mariners Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +110 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mariners. The Blue Jays are +155 to cover, and the Mariners are -188.

Blue Jays versus Mariners, on Oct. 20, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 51, or 58%, of the 88 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has a record of 41-22 when favored by -130 or more this year.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 94 of 170 chances this season.

The Blue Jays are 97-73-0 against the spread in their 170 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have won 23 of the 46 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Seattle is 13-10 (winning 56.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 167 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Mariners, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 91 times (91-71-5).

The Mariners have covered 44.9% of their games this season, going 75-92-0 against the spread.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks while batting .292. He has an on-base percentage of .381 and a slugging percentage of .467.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 41st in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .500 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto with 153 hits and an OBP of .397 this season. He's batting .307 and slugging .556.

He is fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging among qualified batters.

Ernie Clement has 151 hits this season and has a slash line of .277/.313/.398.

Clement has recorded at least one base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and two RBIs.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .282 with a .348 OBP and 76 RBI for Toronto this season.

Kirk heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has accumulated a team-high OBP (.359), and paces the Mariners in hits (147). He's batting .247 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 98th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez leads his team with a .474 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is currently 44th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Josh Naylor is batting .295 with 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 48 walks.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .228 with 28 doubles, 49 home runs and 46 walks.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Head to Head

10/19/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 10/17/2025: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/16/2025: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/15/2025: 13-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/13/2025: 10-3 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/12/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/11/2025: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-1 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/10/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/9/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/20/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

