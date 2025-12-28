NHL
Blue Jackets vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 28
The NHL slate on Sunday includes the Columbus Blue Jackets facing the New York Islanders.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Game Info
- Columbus Blue Jackets (15-15-6) vs. New York Islanders (21-13-4)
- Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blue Jackets (-150)
|Islanders (+125)
|5.5
|Blue Jackets (-1.5)
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blue Jackets win (56.9%)
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are favored by 1.5 goals (+164 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -205.
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Over/Under
- Blue Jackets versus Islanders on Dec. 28 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -138 and the under +112.
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Blue Jackets vs. Islanders reveal Columbus as the favorite (-150) and New York as the underdog (+125) on the road.