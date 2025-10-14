Blake Corum Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

In Week 7 (Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET), running back Blake Corum and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the eighth-ranked rushing defense in the league (91.5 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Corum worth considering for his next game against the Jaguars? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Blake Corum Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 38.70

38.70 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

0.25 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.61

10.61 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Corum Fantasy Performance

With 22.5 fantasy points in 2025 (3.8 per game), Corum is the 46th-ranked player at the RB position and 202nd among all players.

In his last three games, Corum has put up 5.2 fantasy points (1.7 per game), rushing for 57 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 15 carries. He has also contributed -5 yards on two catches (six targets) as a pass-catcher.

Corum has amassed 20.9 fantasy points (4.2 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 154 yards with one touchdown on 28 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with -5 yards on two grabs (six targets).

The peak of Corum's season as a fantasy producer came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, as he posted 10.4 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 44 rushing yards on five carries (8.8 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Blake Corum stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, running one time for 13 yards (1.3 fantasy points).

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed two players to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Jaguars have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

Jacksonville has allowed three players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Jacksonville has allowed three players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Jaguars have allowed 10 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Jacksonville this year.

The Jaguars have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Jacksonville has given up at least one rushing TD to three players this year.

The Jaguars have given up at least two rushing TDs to only one player this year.

