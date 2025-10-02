Blake Corum Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

In Week 5 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), RB Blake Corum and the Los Angeles Rams will play the San Francisco 49ers, who have the 17th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (115.5 yards conceded per game).

Is Corum a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the 49ers? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Corum this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Blake Corum Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: October 2, 2025

October 2, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 40.63

40.63 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30

0.30 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.73

10.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Corum Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Corum is currently the 46th-ranked fantasy player (188th overall), tallying 18.9 total fantasy points (4.7 per game).

In his last three games, Corum has posted 17.3 fantasy points (5.8 per game), running for 118 yards and scoring one touchdown on 22 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with -5 yards on two grabs (four targets) as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Corum's season as a fantasy producer came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, as he put up 10.4 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 44 rushing yards on five carries (8.8 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Blake Corum delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (1.6 points) in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, running for two yards on one carry with one catch for 14 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

49ers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of one player has thrown for two or more TDs versus San Francisco this season.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the 49ers this year.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

San Francisco has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The 49ers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Blake Corum? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.