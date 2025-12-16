Blake Corum Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Running back Blake Corum has a matchup versus the third-ranked run defense in the NFL (91.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Corum worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Seahawks? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Corum this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Blake Corum Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: December 18, 2025

December 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 43.77

43.77 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

0.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.66

3.66 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Corum Fantasy Performance

Corum is the 36th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 131st overall, as he has put up 93.4 total fantasy points (6.7 per game).

Over his last three games, Corum has amassed 52.3 fantasy points (17.4 per game) as he's rushed for 280 yards and scored four touchdowns on 30 attempts.

Corum has put up 55.2 fantasy points (11.0 per game) during his last five games, running for 314 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 45 carries.

The high point of Corum's fantasy season was a Week 14 outburst against the Arizona Cardinals, a matchup in which he posted 25.1 fantasy points (12 carries, 128 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Blake Corum stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks, running eight times for 10 yards, with one reception for -5 yards as a receiver (0.5 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has allowed two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

The Seahawks have not allowed a player to throw more than two touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

A total of three players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Seattle has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to six players this year.

The Seahawks have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Blake Corum? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.