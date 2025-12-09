Blake Corum Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Los Angeles Rams RB Blake Corum will take on the 10th-ranked tun defense of the Detroit Lions (102.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Corum a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Lions? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Blake Corum Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 33.81

33.81 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.96

5.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Corum Fantasy Performance

With 80.3 fantasy points this season (6.2 per game), Corum is the 39th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 146th among all players.

During his last three games, Corum has delivered 41.6 total fantasy points (13.9 per game), rushing the ball 26 times for 233 yards and three scores.

Corum has put up 47.7 fantasy points (9.5 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 299 yards with three touchdowns on 47 carries.

The highlight of Corum's fantasy season came against the Arizona Cardinals last week, when he compiled 25.1 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 128 rushing yards on 12 carries (10.7 YPC) with two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Blake Corum let down his fantasy managers against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11, when he mustered only 0.5 fantasy points (8 carries, 10 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Lions Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of nine players have thrown for two or more TDs against Detroit this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed five players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Lions have given up a touchdown reception by 21 players this year.

A total of five players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Detroit this season.

No player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

The Lions have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

