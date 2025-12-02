Blake Corum Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum will take on the 16th-ranked rushing defense of the Arizona Cardinals (112.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Corum's next game against the Cardinals, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Blake Corum Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 36.88

36.88 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

0.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.74

3.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Corum Fantasy Performance

With 55.2 fantasy points in 2025 (4.6 per game), Corum is the 50th-ranked player at the RB position and 190th among all players.

During his last three games, Corum has delivered 17.0 total fantasy points (5.7 per game), rushing the ball 22 times for 115 yards and one score.

Corum has totaled 28.4 fantasy points (5.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 229 yards with one touchdown on 48 attempts.

The peak of Corum's fantasy season was last week's outburst against the Carolina Panthers, a matchup in which he put up 14.1 fantasy points (7 carries, 81 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Blake Corum's matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 0.5 fantasy points. He rushed for 10 yards on eight carries on the day with one catch for -5 yards.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed only one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed four players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Cardinals have given up three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have given up a TD reception by 15 players this year.

Arizona has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to just two players this year.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Cardinals have given up at least two rushing TDs to just two players this year.

