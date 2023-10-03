Bills vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 5 - October 8

The Buffalo Bills versus the Jacksonville Jaguars is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Bills vs Jaguars Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bills win (67.8%)

Bills vs Jaguars Point Spread

The Bills are 5.5-point favorites against the Jaguars. The Bills are -110 to cover the spread, while the Jaguars are -110 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Jaguars Over/Under

The over/under for the Bills versus Jaguars game on October 8 has been set at 48.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bills vs Jaguars Moneyline

Buffalo is a -260 favorite on the moneyline, while Jacksonville is a +215 underdog on the road.

Bills vs Jaguars Betting Trends

Buffalo's record against the spread is 3-1-0.

The Bills have covered every time (2-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of the Bills' four games have gone over the point total.

The Jaguars have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Two Jaguars games (out of four) have hit the over this season.

Bills vs Jaguars Odds & Spread

