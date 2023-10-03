Bills vs Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 5 - October 8
The Buffalo Bills versus the Jacksonville Jaguars is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.
Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bills vs Jaguars Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bills win (67.8%)
Bills vs Jaguars Point Spread
The Bills are 5.5-point favorites against the Jaguars. The Bills are -110 to cover the spread, while the Jaguars are -110 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.
Bills vs Jaguars Over/Under
The over/under for the Bills versus Jaguars game on October 8 has been set at 48.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Bills vs Jaguars Moneyline
Buffalo is a -260 favorite on the moneyline, while Jacksonville is a +215 underdog on the road.
Bills vs Jaguars Betting Trends
- Buffalo's record against the spread is 3-1-0.
- The Bills have covered every time (2-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Two of the Bills' four games have gone over the point total.
- The Jaguars have posted two wins against the spread this year.
- Two Jaguars games (out of four) have hit the over this season.
Bills vs Jaguars Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BUF: (-260) | JAX: (+215)
- Spread: BUF: -5.5 (-110) | JAX: +5.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!