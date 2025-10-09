Bills vs Falcons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 6 Monday Night Football

The NFL's Monday slate includes the Buffalo Bills taking on the Atlanta Falcons.

Bills vs Falcons Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bills win (76.3%)

Bills vs Falcons Point Spread

The Bills are 4.5-point favorites against the Falcons. The Bills are -115 to cover the spread, while the Falcons are -105 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Falcons Over/Under

A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for Bills-Falcons on Oct. 13, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bills vs Falcons Moneyline

The Bills vs Falcons moneyline has Buffalo as a -225 favorite, while Atlanta is a +188 underdog at home.

Bills vs Falcons Betting Trends

Buffalo has won twice against the spread this year.

The Bills have one win ATS (1-3) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, three of the Bills' five games have hit the over.

The Falcons have two wins against the spread this season.

The Falcons have had one game (out of four) go over the total this season.

Bills vs Falcons Odds & Spread

