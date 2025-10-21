Bijan Robinson Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

In Week 8 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons will play the Miami Dolphins, who have the 32nd-ranked run defense in the NFL (159.3 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Robinson worth a look for his next matchup versus the Dolphins? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Bijan Robinson Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.9

16.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.5

18.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 85.92

85.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.72

0.72 Projected Receiving Yards: 29.72

29.72 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 115.4 fantasy points (19.2 per game) rank him third at the RB position and 14th overall.

In his last three games, Robinson has posted 69.1 fantasy points (23.0 per game), running for 285 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 50 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 226 yards on 16 grabs (21 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

Robinson has generated 97.0 fantasy points (19.4 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 500 yards with two touchdowns on 85 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 290 yards on 24 grabs (32 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Robinson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, as he posted 29.8 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 170 rushing yards on 19 carries (8.9 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bijan Robinson delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (11.1 points) in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, running for 72 yards on 13 carries with five catches for 39 yards.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami is yet to allow someone to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed four players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed just one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Miami has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

Three players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has given up at least one rushing touchdown to six players this season.

The Dolphins have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

