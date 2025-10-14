Bijan Robinson Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons will face the San Francisco 49ers and their 14th-ranked rushing defense (107.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Robinson for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the 49ers? We've got stats and information for you below.

Bijan Robinson Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.9

14.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.8

16.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 72.05

72.05 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.52

0.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 33.93

33.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 100.2 fantasy points (20.0 per game) rank him third at the RB position and 15th overall.

In his last three games, Robinson has picked up 65.0 fantasy points (21.7 per game), rushing for 317 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 49 carries. He has also contributed 213 yards on 15 catches (19 targets) as a receiver.

The highlight of Robinson's fantasy season so far was last week against the Buffalo Bills, when he carried 19 times for 170 yards and one touchdown on his way to 29.8 fantasy points. He also had six receptions (on eight targets) for 68 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Bijan Robinson disappointed his fantasy managers against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, when he managed only 11.1 fantasy points (13 carries, 72 yards; 5 receptions, 39 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed just one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus San Francisco this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the 49ers this year.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus San Francisco this year.

A total of Nine players have hauled in a TD pass versus the 49ers this season.

Just one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have allowed just one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed at least one rushing TD to four players this year.

The 49ers have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Bijan Robinson?