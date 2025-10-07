Bijan Robinson Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Running back Bijan Robinson has a matchup versus the 28th-ranked rushing defense in the league (145.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Buffalo Bills, Monday at 7:15 p.m. ET.

With Robinson's next game against the Bills, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Bijan Robinson Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills

Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: October 13, 2025

October 13, 2025 Game Time: 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.6

16.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 70.44

70.44 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.52

0.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 35.15

35.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson is the sixth-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 30th overall, as he has posted 70.4 total fantasy points (17.6 per game).

In his last three games, Robinson has picked up 52.0 fantasy points (17.3 per game), rushing for 290 yards and scoring one touchdown on 52 carries. He has also contributed 170 yards on 12 catches (16 targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Robinson's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst against the Washington Commanders, a matchup in which he put up 24.1 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 17 carries, 75 yards, 1 TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bijan Robinson stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, running 13 times for 72 yards, with five receptions for 39 yards as a receiver (11.1 fantasy points).

Bills Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Buffalo this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bills this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have not allowed a player to throw for at least three TDs versus them in a game this year.

Buffalo has allowed two players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Six players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Bills this season.

Buffalo has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Bills have allowed just one player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Buffalo has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Bills this year.

