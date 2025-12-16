Bijan Robinson Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson will take on the 21st-ranked rushing defense of the Arizona Cardinals (124.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more details on Robinson, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, scroll down before his upcoming matchup versus the Cardinals.

Bijan Robinson Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.2

18.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 20.2

20.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 92.15

92.15 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.72

0.72 Projected Receiving Yards: 34.75

34.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson has been one of the top players in fantasy at the RB position this season, ranking fifth with 16.4 fantasy points per game (229.8 total points). He is 17th in fantasy points among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Robinson has totaled 54.2 fantasy points (18.1 per game) as he's rushed for 321 yards and scored two touchdowns on 62 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 141 yards on 15 grabs (20 targets).

Robinson has 93.2 total fantasy points (18.6 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 99 times for 495 yards with four touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 217 yards on 21 catches (27 targets).

The highlight of Robinson's fantasy season came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, when he compiled 29.8 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 170 rushing yards on 19 carries (8.9 YPC) with one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bijan Robinson's matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 2.8 fantasy points. He ran for 25 yards on nine carries on the day with three catches for 23 yards.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed just one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cardinals this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Arizona this season.

Five players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Cardinals this season.

A total of four players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Arizona has given up at least two receiving TDs to four players this year.

The Cardinals have allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

