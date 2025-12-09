Bijan Robinson Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Running back Bijan Robinson faces a matchup against the eighth-ranked rushing defense in the league (100.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Atlanta Falcons play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Robinson worth considering for his next matchup versus the Buccaneers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Bijan Robinson Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: December 11, 2025

December 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5

13.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 71.70

71.70 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.75

20.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 208.3 fantasy points (16.0 per game) rank him fifth at the RB position and 19th overall.

In his last three games, Robinson has posted 45.4 fantasy points (15.1 per game), rushing for 298 yards and scoring one touchdown on 57 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 96 yards on nine grabs (11 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Robinson has delivered 80.5 total fantasy points (16.1 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 97 times for 486 yards and three scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 139 yards on 15 receptions (18 targets).

The highlight of Robinson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, as he posted 29.8 fantasy points by rushing for 170 yards and one TD on 19 attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed six passes on eight targets for 68 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bijan Robinson delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (2.8 points) in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins, running for 25 yards on nine carries with three catches for 23 yards.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed four players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has given up at least two passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed three players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have given up a TD reception by 18 players this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to three players this season.

The Buccaneers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only two players this season.

Tampa Bay has given up at least one rushing TD to 10 players this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed four players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

