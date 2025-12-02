Bijan Robinson Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Running back Bijan Robinson faces a matchup versus the second-ranked rushing defense in the league (88.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his Atlanta Falcons play the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Robinson's next game versus the Seahawks, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Bijan Robinson Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.1

16.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 84.49

84.49 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.43

0.43 Projected Receiving Yards: 29.61

29.61 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Robinson has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 16.7 fantasy points per game (200.9 total points). Overall, he is 15th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Robinson has posted 64.3 fantasy points (21.4 per game), running for 316 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 60 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 127 yards on 11 grabs (14 targets) as a receiver.

Robinson has 82.7 total fantasy points (16.5 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 89 times for 446 yards with three touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 181 yards on 21 catches (26 targets).

The highlight of Robinson's fantasy campaign was a Week 6 performance versus the Buffalo Bills, a game when he came through with 170 rushing yards and one TD on 19 carries (for 29.8 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught six balls (on eight targets) for 68 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Bijan Robinson had his worst game of the season in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins, when he tallied just 2.8 fantasy points (9 carries, 25 yards; 3 receptions, 23 yards).

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has allowed only one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Seahawks have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Seattle has allowed two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Seahawks have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in a game this year.

Seattle has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 16 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Seattle has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Seahawks' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Seattle has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Seahawks have given up at least two rushing TDs to only one player this year.

