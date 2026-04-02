Best MLB Same Game Parlay for Thursday 4/2/26

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

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Today's Best MLB Same Game Parlay -- Twins vs. Royals

This game features:

Two high-quality starters (Taj Bradley vs Cole Ragans)

A contact-heavy vs power-heavy lineup dynamic

Strong correlation between pitching performance and total outcome

Parlay Legs:

Royals Moneyline

Cole Ragans OVER 6.5 Strikeouts

Under 9.5 Total Runs Total Odds: +271



Why This Same Game Parlay Works

This SGP is built around one central projection:

Cole Ragans controls the game → Royals win → game stays low scoring

All three legs are tightly correlated.

Leg 1: Royals Moneyline (-154)

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Step-by-step analysis:

1. Lineup advantage

Kansas City lineup:

Bobby Witt Jr.

Jonathan India

Vinnie Pasquantino

Salvador Perez

More consistent than Minnesota’s power-heavy lineup.

2. Game script edge

Royals play better at home

More contact → fewer empty innings

3. Historical context

Royals played Twins evenly last season

No major matchup disadvantage

Prediction:

Royals win a controlled game.

Leg 2: Cole Ragans 7+ Strikeouts (-186)

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Deep Analysis:

1. Strikeout profile

One of MLB’s best swing-and-miss pitchers

High K/9 rate

2. Matchup vs Twins

Minnesota hitters:

Power-focused

Higher strikeout tendencies

3. Bounce-back angle

Rough first start inflated ERA

Underlying metrics still elite

4. Pitch count projection

Likely 90–100 pitches

6+ innings

Projection:

7–9 strikeouts

Leg 3: Under 9.5 Total Runs

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Why this total is correlated:

1. Pitching matchup

Ragans vs Bradley

Both capable of limiting runs

2. Royals offensive style

Contact-based

Lower scoring volatility

3. Twins inconsistency

Power-heavy lineup → boom/bust scoring

4. Game flow

If Ragans dominates → Twins score ≤2 runs

Royals win without needing high scoring

Projection:

Final score range:

4–2

5–3

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.