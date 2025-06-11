Best NBA Same Game Parlay Bet for Thunder at Pacers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals

The deeper we get into the postseason, the bigger the games get, and FanDuel Sportsbook Same Game Parlays are a unique way to get in on the action.

Thunder at Pacers Same Game Parlay Pick for Game 3

Indiana left Oklahoma City with about as much as they could ask for -- a tied series.

The Finals turn to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, and we can build a Same Game Parlay around the Pacers claiming a 2-1 series lead.

Indiana stole Game 1 thanks to being the most clutch team in basketball -- a standing they held (via clutch net rating) in both the regular season and throughout these playoffs. Tyrese Haliburton is not the only person to thank. How are the Pacers able to shave deficits with ease and churn out wins in crunch time? It starts with elite shotmaking.

The Pacers ranked fourth in effective field goal percentage (eFG%) in the regular season and fare first in that category (57.4% eFG%) this postseason. When the fourth quarter hits and legs are tired, the Pacers find ways to drill shots. Head coach Rick Carlisle puts them in that very position for success.

Carlisle looks deep in the bench through the first three-and-a-half quarters, allowing players such as Haliburton and Pascal Siakam to be fresher than the other teams' opposing stars in the final minutes. And for as much as we talk about Indiana's pace as a whole, we don't highlight how and when they choose to implement that pace enough.

In Game 1, Indiana took things slow to start the second half (94.0) before increasing the tempo (98.0) later in the fourth. It was the perfect bait-and-switch. Just when OKC's legs were tired and their players got acclimated to a more tame style of play, Carlisle checked the majority of his starters back into the game -- all of whom had logged less than 30 minutes at that point, including Haliburton -- and let them run wild all while being fresh enough to nail shots.

That type of play could spell trouble for the Thunder in an away game. OKC shows day-and-night offensive ratings at home (120.9) and on the road (108.2). They sport a wildly concerning 49.2% eFG% on the road these playoffs -- the third-worst to only the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic.

With all that in mind, I feel good about backing the Pacers to win Game 3 as either a standalone bet or the base for an SGP.

Haliburton's usage -- or lack thereof -- was one of the main question marks heading into this Finals series against the Thunder. OKC has the defenders to silence Hali, and the team held him to his lowest usage rate of the season back in December.

That battle has been mostly won by the Thunder thus far as Haliburton's usage marks this series rank 11th and 14th among 18 postseason contests. Even still, Indiana's guard has put up 26 and 30 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) against OKC. We can look for him to be a stat-getter in Game 3, especially if we're asking Indiana to win outright.

Haliburton has exceeded 29.5 PRA in 13 out of 18 playoff games, missing by the hook once. He's averaging 37.8 PRA in Indiana playoff wins and cleared 29.5 PRA in all but two of those 13 games, one of which was a blowout. Thus, we can feel good about how strongly this leg correlates with Indiana's moneyline.

I'm expecting Haliburton to be a more aggressive scorer now that the series has turned home for Indiana. He showed superb shooting marks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (50.0% FG%, 41.5% 3P%, 86.2% FT%) this season and more forgettable marks on the road (43.8% FG%, 34.9% 3P%, 83.8% FT%).

However, we don't even need Haliburton to be a score-first player, as he has proved he can do the majority of the PRA legwork via rebounds and assists. He tallied 19 and 27 RA in his last two home games and has gone for at least 15 RA in more games (10) than not (8) this postseason.

Plus, if OKC's road eFG% (49.2%) shows itself in this one, there should be plenty of defensive rebounds to go around for Haliburton and company.

We can cap off this Same Game Parlay by targeting Myles Turner in the made threes market.

Turner has gone 17 for 33 (51.5%) from beyond the arc at home this postseason compared to 11 for 39 (28.2%) on the road.

He's gone 3-for-10 from long range in the Finals, but we'll finally catch him in his preferred venue on Wednesday.

Notably, the Pacers have gone a clean 6-0 when Turner drains at least two threes, making this another leg that correlates with Indiana's moneyline.

Plus, Indiana will likely look to crush OKC in the three-point battle as the Thunder have been a vulnerable shooting team on the road and can't afford to catch Turner on a hot night.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +505

