Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for the SciAps 300 in Bristol

Kyle Larson is firmly a pest for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Because Larson is both in the field and dominant at Bristol, he's sucking up 56.9% of the win equity in my model. That number could increase, too, if he is fast in practice and qualifies well.

That'd be great if sportsbooks were unaware of his absurdity. They ain't no dummies, though, with Larson sitting at -150 in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds.

So, Larson's not a value, but he's not leaving much room at the table for others. Not ideal!

Luckily, there is one driver who is a value before practice and qualifying, and it's a guy who also cleans up on concrete.

Let's dig into what the pre-practice sims are saying and then outline the one bet I'm willing to make before practice for Saturday's race.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Predictions for Bristol

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Kyle Larson 56.9% 77.9% 80.1% 80.5% Justin Allgaier 22.6% 66.0% 76.1% 80.0% Sheldon Creed 3.2% 19.8% 40.3% 69.1% Brandon Jones 3.1% 23.9% 44.3% 71.0% Connor Zilisch 2.7% 17.9% 35.8% 67.2% Austin Hill 1.4% 10.6% 23.3% 56.4% Carson Kvapil 1.3% 9.9% 22.7% 54.1% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Bristol

Justin Allgaier (+420): Larson's odds would be even higher were it not for Allgaier. King Kongcrete is a two-time Bristol winner and has led 60-plus laps in 8 straight races here. He also has two wins in Dover and one in Nashville, the other concrete tracks on the schedule. I have no objections to Allgaier at this number even with Larson in the field.

