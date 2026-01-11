Kings vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11

Kings vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Sunday, January 11, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-CA

The Houston Rockets (22-13) are heavily favored (by 13 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (8-30) on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET. The matchup's point total is set at 223.5.

Kings vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -13 223.5 -671 +490

Kings vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (76.5%)

Kings vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 18 times in 35 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Kings are 12-24-2 this season.

Rockets games have gone over the total 18 times out of 38 chances this season.

The Kings have hit the over 44.7% of the time this season (17 of 38 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Houston has fared worse when playing at home, covering six times in 13 home games, and 12 times in 22 road games.

The Rockets have hit the over on the total in six of 13 home games (46.2%). They've fared better on the road, eclipsing the total in 12 of 22 matchups (54.5%).

This season, Sacramento is 5-12-1 at home against the spread (.278 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-12-1 ATS (.350).

In terms of the over/under, Kings games have finished over less frequently at home (seven of 18, 38.9%) than away (10 of 20, 50%).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 26.2 points, 5.3 boards and 4.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 7.6 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 51.3% from the floor.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (10th in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Steven Adams is averaging 6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook averages 14.5 points, 6.5 boards and 6.8 assists. He is also sinking 41.9% of his shots from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

The Kings are receiving 18.5 points, 3.4 boards and 3.8 assists per game from DeMar DeRozan.

The Kings receive 13 points per game from Dennis Schroder, plus 3.3 boards and 5.7 assists.

Per game, Zach LaVine gives the Kings 20 points, 3 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Maxime Raynaud averages 10.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He is sinking 55.7% of his shots from the floor.

