Raptors vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11

Raptors vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Sunday, January 11, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NBCS-PH and SportsNet

The Philadelphia 76ers (21-15) visit the Toronto Raptors (23-16) after winning four road games in a row. The 76ers are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which begins at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 11, 2026. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Raptors vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -3.5 223.5 -168 +142

Raptors vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (60.2%)

Raptors vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread in a game 20 times this season (20-15-1).

Against the spread, the Raptors are 19-20-0 this year.

76ers games have gone over the total 19 times out of 39 chances this season.

Raptors games this season have hit the over 38.5% of the time (15 out of 39 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-10-1) than it does in road games (12-5-0).

The 76ers have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (52.6%) than road games (52.9%).

Against the spread, Toronto has had better results on the road (11-8-0) than at home (8-12-0).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have gone over more frequently at home (eight of 20, 40%) than on the road (seven of 19, 36.8%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 30.7 points, 4.5 boards and 6.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (fourth in league) and 0.9 blocked shots.

VJ Edgecombe's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 5.5 boards and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 37.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 14.5 points, 4 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Joel Embiid is averaging 23.5 points, 3.3 assists and 7.1 rebounds.

Andre Drummond is averaging 7.3 points, 0.8 assists and 8.9 rebounds.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He is also draining 50.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

The Raptors are receiving 21.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Brandon Ingram.

Per game, Immanuel Quickley gets the Raptors 16.4 points, 4.1 boards and 6.2 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Sandro Mamukelashvili's numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 52% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 treys.

The Raptors are getting 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

