Grizzlies vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11

Grizzlies vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Sunday, January 11, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: YES and FDSSE

The Brooklyn Nets (11-24) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Memphis Grizzlies (16-22) at FedExForum on Sunday, January 11, 2026. The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on YES and FDSSE. The matchup's point total is set at 222.5.

Grizzlies vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -6.5 222.5 -245 +200

Grizzlies vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (74.6%)

Grizzlies vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have put together a record of 17-20-1 against the spread this season.

In the Nets' 35 games this year, they have 16 wins against the spread.

This season, Grizzlies games have hit the over 15 times out of 35 chances.

Nets games this year have hit the over on 15 of 35 set point totals (42.9%).

Memphis has done a better job covering the spread in home games (9-10-0) than it has in road games (8-10-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Grizzlies hit the over more often in home games, as they've gone over the total nine times in 19 opportunities this season (47.4%). In road games, they have hit the over six times in 19 opportunities (31.6%).

Brooklyn has been better against the spread on the road (8-5-2) than at home (8-11-1) this year.

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (40%, eight of 20) compared to on the road (46.7%, seven of 15).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 18.6 points, 5.6 boards and 1.9 assists.

Santi Aldama averages 14 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 47% from the field and 33.5% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Cedric Coward averages 13.7 points, 6.6 boards and 3 assists.

Cam Spencer is averaging 12 points, 5.1 assists and 2.6 boards.

Jock Landale averages 11 points, 6.2 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 51.7% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 25.9 points, 7.4 boards and 3.4 assists for the Nets.

Nic Claxton averages 13.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He is also making 58.4% of his shots from the field (10th in NBA).

The Nets are receiving 13.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Noah Clowney.

Day'Ron Sharpe's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 5.9 boards and 2.4 assists per game. He is making 59.9% of his shots from the floor.

Egor Demin averages 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is making 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

