Warriors vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11

Warriors vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Sunday, January 11, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-BA

The Golden State Warriors (21-18) are 6-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Atlanta Hawks (19-21) on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and NBCS-BA. The matchup's point total is set at 234.5.

Warriors vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -6 234.5 -210 +176

Warriors vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (68.5%)

Warriors vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Warriors are 17-21-1 against the spread this season.

In the Hawks' 40 games this year, they have 20 wins against the spread.

Warriors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 22 times out of 40 chances this season.

The Hawks have gone over the point total 52.5% of the time this season (21 of 40 games with a set point total).

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread in home games (9-8-1) than it has in road tilts (8-13-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Warriors hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 10 times in 18 opportunities this season (55.6%). In away games, they have hit the over 12 times in 21 opportunities (57.1%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.389, 7-11-0 record) than on the road (.591, 13-9-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have finished over less frequently at home (eight of 18, 44.4%) than away (13 of 22, 59.1%).

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III averages 19.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 50.9% from the floor.

Stephen Curry averages 28.7 points, 3.8 boards and 4.7 assists, shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.4% from downtown, with 4.8 made treys per game (first in league).

Brandin Podziemski averages 11.9 points, 4.5 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Moses Moody is averaging 10.4 points, 1.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 23.7 points, 10.3 boards and 8.3 assists for the Hawks.

The Hawks are receiving 16.2 points, 7.8 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

The Hawks receive 11.9 points per game from Dyson Daniels, plus 6.6 boards and 6.2 assists.

The Hawks are receiving 20.5 points, 3.6 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Per game, Vit Krejci gives the Hawks 10.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

