Suns vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11

Suns vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Sunday, January 11, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily, Suns+, and MNMT2

The Phoenix Suns (23-15) are heavily favored (by 14 points) to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (10-27) on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup's point total is 229.5.

Suns vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -14 229.5 -847 +590

Suns vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (86.2%)

Suns vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Suns have put together a 26-10-2 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Wizards are 15-22-0 this year.

Games involving the Suns have hit the over 16 times out of 37 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have hit the over on 19 of 37 set point totals (51.4%).

Against the spread, Phoenix has performed better at home, covering 13 times in 18 home games, and 13 times in 20 road games.

The Suns have eclipsed the total in six of 18 home games (33.3%). They've done better in away games, going over the total in 10 of 20 matchups (50%).

This season, Washington is 8-11-0 at home against the spread (.421 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-11-0 ATS (.389).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (11 times out of 19) than on the road (eight of 18) this season.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 25.5 points, 3.9 boards and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 46% from the field and 30.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Collin Gillespie is averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 boards and 4.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks averages 21.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Mark Williams averages 12.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1 assists, shooting 65.7% from the floor (third in league).

Royce O'Neale is averaging 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He is also draining 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

The Wizards receive 15 points per game from Kyshawn George, plus 5.6 boards and 5 assists.

Bub Carrington's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He is sinking 40.1% of his shots from the floor and 42.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

The Wizards get 10 points per game from Marvin Bagley III, plus 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

The Wizards are getting 6.7 points, 5.5 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Justin Champagnie.

