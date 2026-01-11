Nuggets vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 11

Nuggets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Sunday, January 11, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (17-21) hit the court against the Denver Nuggets (25-13) as just 2-point favorites on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET on ALT and FDSWI. The matchup's point total is set at 222.5.

Nuggets vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -2 222.5 -134 +114

Nuggets vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (68.1%)

Nuggets vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread in a game 18 times this season (18-20-0).

The Nuggets have played 38 games, with 22 wins against the spread.

This season, 15 of the Bucks' games have gone over the point total.

The Nuggets have eclipsed the over/under 63.2% of the time this season (24 of 38 games with a set point total).

At home, Milwaukee sports a worse record against the spread (8-10-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (10-10-0).

The Bucks have hit the over on the total in eight of 18 home games (44.4%), compared to seven of 20 road games (35%).

Denver's winning percentage against the spread at home is .562 (9-7-0). On the road, it is .591 (13-9-0).

Looking at the over/under, Nuggets games have finished over 10 of 16 times at home (62.5%), and 14 of 22 away (63.6%).

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins is averaging 17 points, 4.4 boards and 5.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (10th in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 29.2 points, 9.8 boards and 5.5 assists, shooting 65% from the floor (fifth in NBA).

Myles Turner averages 12.3 points, 5.3 boards and 1.6 assists.

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 6.6 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 46.5% from downtown (third in league), with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 12.8 points, 4.8 boards and 2.3 assists.

Nuggets Leaders

Peyton Watson is averaging 13 points, 4.9 boards and 1.6 assists for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets get 13.5 points per game from Tim Hardaway Jr., plus 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Per game, Bruce Brown provides the Nuggets 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Aaron Gordon averages 18.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is making 52.1% of his shots from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Per game, Christian Braun gets the Nuggets 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.