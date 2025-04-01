Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Tuesday 4/1/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Minnesota Twins at the Chicago White Sox and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB player prop projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP

We'll start off with a leg driven by the weather as much as anything.

First pitch temperature is projected at just 43 degrees, a big downgrade for offense.

As we'll discuss later, most of the non-weather enthusiasm for the under stems from the Twins' pitching staff. That could lead us to looking at the White Sox's team total unders instead of the full game under.

However, FanDuel's out in front of that with the White Sox -170 to go under 3.5 runs, a number I can't justify. It helps that the Twins' bats have been as chilly as the Chicago air, so I don't mind having multiple routes to an under.

Most of Simeon Woods Richardson's value stems from his ability to suppress hard contact. He does, though, get enough strikeouts for us to like the over here.

Woods Richardson finished last year with a 20.6% strikeout rate. Although that's firmly below average, it'll get a kick in the pants from his opponent. The White Sox's current active roster has a 26.3% strikeout rate against righties since the start of last year.

The Twins' bullpen got taxed yesterday (though they salvaged it a bit by having super-super utility man Willi Castro throw an inning), meaning the Twins could use a bit of length out of Woods Richardson. With his pitch count projection at 91, I've got Woods Richardson penned for 5.17 strikeouts, enough for us to like the over.

Plugging the under for Shane Smith is as much about length as anything.

Smith's final public spring training start was on March 19th. There, he threw 58 pitches, up from 49 his previous time out. He's had time to ramp up more since then, but I still can't project him higher than 85 tonight.

Smith throws hard, which is likely why the market is high on him. He had a 29.9% strikeout rate in Double-A last year. But that was across 16 starts and 11 relief outings, and it all came against Double-A hitters. He's now starting in the big leagues against an active roster with a 22.4% strikeout rate against righties since the start of last year.

I have Smith projected for just 3.94 strikeouts, putting me well below market on him entering the night.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +498

