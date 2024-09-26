Best FanDuel Promos to Use Before NFL Week 4

FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action of NFL Week 4.

The week kicks off with a Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants matchup on Thursday, September 26th, 2024. This will be the first meeting of the season between these NFC East rivals. Dallas dominated last season's two-game set, outscoring New York 89 to 17.

The rest of Week 4 kicks off on Sunday, September 28th.

NFL Week 4 Games

Below is the full Week 4 slate with spreads and totals via the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Dallas at NY Giants +5.5 -250 +205 45.5 Cincinnati at Carolina +4.5 -220 +184 47.5 Denver at NY Jets -7.5 +290 -360 39.5 New Orleans at Atlanta -1.5 +108 -126 42.5 Minnesota at Green Bay -2.5 +122 -144 43.5 Jacksonville at Houston -6.5 +220 -270 45.5 Pittsburgh at Indianapolis +1.5 -122 +104 39.5 View Full Table

Are you looking to bet on the NFL in Week 4? If so, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for these promos available to new and existing customers.

Thursday Night No Sweat Same Game Parlay Token for Cowboys vs. Giants SGP

Looking to place a Same Game Parlay wager for Cowboys-Giants in Week 4? All FanDuel Sportsbook customers can get a No Sweat Bet to use for any Same Game Parlay wager on the Cowboys vs. Giants game happening September 26th, 2024.

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your No Sweat Token. Wager a 3+ leg SGP on the Cowboys vs. Giants game happening September 26th, 2024. Toggle on your No-Sweat Token and place your bet. Get a refund in Bonus Bets if your bet loses!

Your wager must have final odds of +400 or longer to qualify (+450, +600 would qualify, but -300 or +200 would not qualify).

See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook. The promotion ends on Friday, September 27th, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Refund issued as a nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Max refund $5 unless otherwise specified. Restrictions apply, including token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.

Profit Boosts Every NFL Game Day

FanDuel is now offering a Profit Boost every NFL game day! This starts with Thursday Night Football when FanDuel Sportsbook customers can get a 50% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for the Cowboys vs. Giants NFL game on September 26th, 2024.

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any wager on the Cowboys vs. Giants NFL game taking place on September 26th, 2024.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion.

See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook. The promotion ends on Friday, September 27th, 2024.

FanDuel Sportsbook New Customer Offer: Bet $5+, Get $200 Bonus Bets

Are you new to FanDuel Sportsbook? New customers can receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed — valid on your first $5+ cash wager of any type!

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

Register: Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account.

Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Deposit : Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more.

: Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your First Bet: Place your first cash wager of $5+ of any type.

Place your first cash wager of $5+ of any type. Get $200 in Sportsbook Bonus Bets upon bet placement!

See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook. The promotion ends on Monday, October 14th, 2024.

