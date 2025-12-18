2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Rams at Seahawks on Thursday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Thursday night matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Rams at Seahawks Betting Picks on Thursday Night Football

Moneyline Los Angeles Rams

With Davante Adams ruled out, the Rams' moneyline has gone from around -118 to +108. The market has moved enough to where the Rams are now a value for me even without Adams.

With all of the attention on Adams, it feels like the Seahawks' injuries have gone overlooked. Tackle Charles Cross is out, and both Abraham Lucas and Grey Zabel seem to be playing through injuries. It has led to the Seahawks allowing an average of 10.4 pressures per game the past five weeks (the game where Zabel first got hurt), up from 7.3 before that. That's concerning with the Rams' stout defensive front and Sam Darnold's weaknesses under pressure.

The Seahawks should have won the first meeting between these two teams, so they do seem to matchup well with the Rams elsewhere. I just have a hard time turning down this value if we're going to see Darnold put in chaotic situations often.

Total Match Points Under

For this one, we're betting with the market rather than against it as the total has come down two points since Monday. I still think there's lingering value in the under.

Most of that is due to the forecast. I don't care too much about rain, but the projected wind speeds are 18 mph. With that input, my model has this total at 40.0. If the wind speeds were 5 mph, it'd be 42.3.

The injuries play a key role, as well, given how much they could impact both offenses. These are defenses against which you don't want to be banged up, so things could be grim.

Obviously, under 44.5 was a better bet because 44 is a key number. There's enough wiggle room here, though, for me to still go this direction at 42.5.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.