Best Bets Today: Stanley Cup Final Game 4 & Top MLB Props
Tuesday June 9 features two marquee betting opportunities: Stanley Cup Final Game 4 in Las Vegas (Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET) and a full MLB slate with standout home-run environments. The NBA Finals take a rest day tonight — Game 4 is Wednesday at MSG — but we preview the series outlook and early best bets after the Spurs stole Game 3 at Madison Square Garden.
KAT: 11 pts / 8 reb (off night) | Spurs ended Knicks' 13-game win streak
Game 4: Wednesday June 11 at MSG, 8:30 p.m. ET · Knicks -2.5 · Total: 216.5
📋 Tonight's Best Bet Summary
|Sport
|Bet
|Odds
|Rating
|NHL
|Hurricanes–Knights Over 5.5 Goals
|-135
|⭐ Top Pick
|NHL
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|-106
|🎯 Value
|NHL
|Mitch Marner To Score a Point
|+118
|🎯 Value
|MLB
|Gunnar Henderson To Hit HR
|+410
|⭐ Top Pick
|MLB
|Lars Nootbaar To Hit HR
|+480
|🎯 Value
|MLB
|Coby Mayo To Hit HR
|+440
|💡 Parlay Leg
*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 9, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.
Hurricanes scored 3 goals in 39 seconds to pull within one | Svechnikov tied it with 1:42 left
Theodore won it in double overtime | Over has hit in all 3 games: avg 8.3 goals/game
The Over on 5.5 goals has cleared in every game of this Stanley Cup Final, averaging 8.3 combined goals per game. OddsShark specifically backs it again for Game 4, noting the trend has produced easy covers and calling the -135 juice "still worth it." Both goaltenders are running well above their season GAA averages: Andersen is at 3.11 goals allowed per game in the Finals vs. 1.38 in the regular season. SportsLine's model projects 6.2 combined goals tonight — comfortably over the 5.5 line. The -135 juice is the one hesitation, but the structural case is as strong as any total bet on the board this week.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
BettingPros backs Vegas on the moneyline at home, noting the home team is "undervalued by the sports betting market" — essentially a pick'em for a Cup Final game in their own building. Under John Tortorella, Vegas has gone 21-4-2 and is 6-1-0 at home while going 4-0-1 against Carolina this season. T-Mobile Arena will be electric for a potential 3-1 series lead. Vegas leads the playoffs in goals scored at 3.5 per 60 minutes. At -106, this is nearly free money on the home Stanley Cup contender.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
Marner scored a natural hat trick in Game 3 and leads all players in 2026 playoff scoring. VegasInsider.com notes he "wants this championship badly." At +118 to record any point — goal or assist — you're getting plus money on the hottest scorer in the playoffs. Yahoo Sports highlighted that despite his series scoring lead, he's recorded just 4 shots on 15 attempts (26.7%) — statistical correction in the shots column is due, meaning more clean looks and more chances to produce. At +118, the value is clear.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
Gunnar Henderson is one of the AL's most lethal power threats and is projected in the 94th percentile for overall offensive ability per THE BAT X. He's hit 13 home runs in 66 games — an 18.2% per-game rate. Camden Yards has the shallowest right-field fence in baseball and is the 10th-best park for boosting LHB offensive numbers. The weather tonight is the 5th most favorable for hitting on the entire Tuesday slate. FanDuel Research specifically highlighted Henderson as a top home-run target for this slate. At +410, the expected value math strongly supports this play.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
Nootbaar returned from injury and has been red-hot: team leader in HR/FB rate (20%), fly-ball rate (71.4%), and slugging (.700) in his return sample — having launched three home runs during his rehab stint. The Covers expert flagged him as their top Cardinals home-run target tonight, citing the 15-mph winds blowing out to center at Busch Stadium and a favorable matchup against Freddy Peralta, who ranks 33rd among starters in HR/FB rate over the last month. At +480, this is the best longshot value on the slate.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
Coby Mayo is projected in the 92nd percentile for home run skill by THE BAT X and has hit 8 home runs in 50 games (16% per-game rate). Playing at Camden Yards — with the shallowest right-field fence in baseball — alongside Henderson in the same lineup and park makes this a natural companion play. At +440, this pairs cleanly with Henderson in a Camden Yards HR double-dip on Tuesday's slate.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
Finals MVP odds: Brunson +105 | Wemby +165 | KAT +500 (dropped after 11-pt G3)
Series odds: Knicks -184 to win championship | Spurs +154
Watch: Brunson efficiency bounce-back · KAT vs. Wemby rebounding · Castle follow-up to 23-pt G3
💡 Tonight's Multi-Sport Parlay
Three independent bets from two sports — each with a clear structural edge — that can be combined into a multi-sport parlay on FanDuel for a combined return (approximately +400–500 estimated). The SCF Over and VGK ML legs positively correlate — Vegas wins tend to come with more goals given their offensive identity under Tortorella.
- 🏒 SCF Over 5.5 Goals (-135) — hit in all 3 Finals games averaging 8.3/night. SportsLine projects 6.2 tonight.
- 🏒 Golden Knights ML (-106) — 21-4-2 under Tortorella, 6-1-0 at home, 4-0-1 vs. Carolina this season.
- ⚾ Gunnar Henderson HR (+410) — 94th percentile power hitter at Camden Yards' shallowest RF fence, top-5 hitting weather.
*Parlay odds approximate ~+400–500. Actual odds shown in FanDuel's parlay builder. Always confirm before wagering.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
✅ Best Bet Summary: Top Picks Tonight
Hit in every Stanley Cup Final game this year averaging 8.3 goals per night. SportsLine projects 6.2 tonight. Both goaltenders running far above their season GAA. The -135 juice is the one hesitation — but the structural case is as emphatic as any total bet on the board all week.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
94th percentile power hitter. 13 home runs in 66 games (18.2% rate). Playing at Camden Yards — the park with the shallowest RF fence in baseball — on a night with the 5th-best hitting weather on the entire slate. At +410, the expected value is strongly in your favor.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly