FanDuel Sportsbook · Best Bets Today · Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Best Bets Today: Stanley Cup Final Game 4 & Top MLB Props

🏒 Stanley Cup · Game 4 — TONIGHT Hurricanes at Golden Knights 8:00 p.m. ET · ABC · VGK leads 2-1 ⚾ MLB · Full Slate — TONIGHT HR Props · Player Props From 6:35 p.m. ET 🏀 NBA Finals · Game 4 — WEDNESDAY Spurs at Knicks (MSG) — June 11 8:30 p.m. ET · Knicks lead 2-1

Tuesday June 9 features two marquee betting opportunities: Stanley Cup Final Game 4 in Las Vegas (Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET) and a full MLB slate with standout home-run environments. The NBA Finals take a rest day tonight — Game 4 is Wednesday at MSG — but we preview the series outlook and early best bets after the Spurs stole Game 3 at Madison Square Garden.

🏀 NBA Finals Game 3 Result — Monday June 8 SAS 115 — NYK 111 | Series: NYK leads 2-1 Wemby: 32 pts / 8 reb / 6 ast / 3 blk | Castle: 23 pts (clutch 3PT + game-sealing FT)

KAT: 11 pts / 8 reb (off night) | Spurs ended Knicks' 13-game win streak

Game 4: Wednesday June 11 at MSG, 8:30 p.m. ET · Knicks -2.5 · Total: 216.5

📋 Tonight's Best Bet Summary

Sport Bet Odds Rating NHL Hurricanes–Knights Over 5.5 Goals -135 ⭐ Top Pick NHL Golden Knights Moneyline -106 🎯 Value NHL Mitch Marner To Score a Point +118 🎯 Value MLB Gunnar Henderson To Hit HR +410 ⭐ Top Pick MLB Lars Nootbaar To Hit HR +480 🎯 Value MLB Coby Mayo To Hit HR +440 💡 Parlay Leg

*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 9, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.

🏒 Stanley Cup Final · Game 4 · Tonight · FanDuel Sportsbook Hurricanes at Golden Knights — T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas 8:00 p.m. ET · ABC · VGK leads 2-1 · Total: 5.5

🏒 Stanley Cup Final Game 3 Result — Saturday June 7 VGK 5 — CAR 4 (2OT) | Series: VGK leads 2-1 Marner: natural hat trick (3 goals in 2nd period) | Vegas led 4-0 in 2nd period

Hurricanes scored 3 goals in 39 seconds to pull within one | Svechnikov tied it with 1:42 left

Theodore won it in double overtime | Over has hit in all 3 games: avg 8.3 goals/game

The series pattern: No team has won back-to-back games yet. Vegas won Game 1, Carolina won Game 2, Vegas won Game 3. Carolina are -114 road favorites tonight — the market expects a bounce-back. But Vegas at home under Tortorella (21-4-2, 6-1-0 at home) is a different story. The Over, meanwhile, has been a lock all series.

Stanley Cup Final · Top Pick Hurricanes–Golden Knights Over 5.5 Goals FanDuel · Game 4 · -135 -135 Over hit in all 3 Finals games Avg: 8.3 goals/game this series Over in last 4 Carolina games Over in 4 of last 5 Vegas games SportsLine projects 6.2 goals tonight The Over on 5.5 goals has cleared in every game of this Stanley Cup Final, averaging 8.3 combined goals per game. OddsShark specifically backs it again for Game 4, noting the trend has produced easy covers and calling the -135 juice "still worth it." Both goaltenders are running well above their season GAA averages: Andersen is at 3.11 goals allowed per game in the Finals vs. 1.38 in the regular season. SportsLine's model projects 6.2 combined goals tonight — comfortably over the 5.5 line. The -135 juice is the one hesitation, but the structural case is as strong as any total bet on the board this week. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet CAR–VGK Over 5.5 Goals (-135) — SCF Game 4 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Stanley Cup Final · Value Golden Knights Moneyline FanDuel · Game 4 · -106 -106 Home under Tortorella: 6-1-0 Overall since March 29: 21-4-2 4-0-1 vs. Carolina this season 8-0-1 in last 9 games Top offense in playoffs: 3.5 G/60 BettingPros backs Vegas on the moneyline at home, noting the home team is "undervalued by the sports betting market" — essentially a pick'em for a Cup Final game in their own building. Under John Tortorella, Vegas has gone 21-4-2 and is 6-1-0 at home while going 4-0-1 against Carolina this season. T-Mobile Arena will be electric for a potential 3-1 series lead. Vegas leads the playoffs in goals scored at 3.5 per 60 minutes. At -106, this is nearly free money on the home Stanley Cup contender. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Golden Knights Moneyline (-106) — Stanley Cup Game 4 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Stanley Cup Final · Prop Mitch Marner To Record a Point FanDuel · Game 4 · +118 +118 Natural hat trick in Game 3 Leads all players in 2026 playoff scoring Top power-play unit Shot correction due: 4 shots on 15 attempts (26.7%) Marner scored a natural hat trick in Game 3 and leads all players in 2026 playoff scoring. VegasInsider.com notes he "wants this championship badly." At +118 to record any point — goal or assist — you're getting plus money on the hottest scorer in the playoffs. Yahoo Sports highlighted that despite his series scoring lead, he's recorded just 4 shots on 15 attempts (26.7%) — statistical correction in the shots column is due, meaning more clean looks and more chances to produce. At +118, the value is clear. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Mitch Marner To Score a Point (+118) — SCF Game 4 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

⚾ MLB · Tuesday Slate · Tonight · FanDuel Sportsbook Home Runs · Player Props · Full Tuesday Slate Games from 6:35 p.m. ET — confirm lineups before placing bets

Tonight's conditions: Camden Yards (Orioles-Mariners) is the 10th-best park in baseball for boosting offensive numbers with the shallowest RF dimensions in the majors — ideal for pull-side power hitters. Busch Stadium (Cardinals) has 15-mph winds blowing out to center tonight. Both are premium home-run environments on this slate.

MLB · HR Prop · Top Pick Gunnar Henderson To Hit a Home Run FanDuel · Orioles vs. Mariners · +410 +410 2026: 13 HR in 66 games (18.2% rate) Batting 2nd in lineup Camden Yards: shallowest RF fence in MLB Top-5 hitting weather tonight THE BAT X: 94th percentile offense Gunnar Henderson is one of the AL's most lethal power threats and is projected in the 94th percentile for overall offensive ability per THE BAT X. He's hit 13 home runs in 66 games — an 18.2% per-game rate. Camden Yards has the shallowest right-field fence in baseball and is the 10th-best park for boosting LHB offensive numbers. The weather tonight is the 5th most favorable for hitting on the entire Tuesday slate. FanDuel Research specifically highlighted Henderson as a top home-run target for this slate. At +410, the expected value math strongly supports this play. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Gunnar Henderson To Hit HR (+410) — Orioles vs. Mariners Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

MLB · HR Prop · Longshot Lars Nootbaar To Hit a Home Run FanDuel · Cardinals game · +480 +480 HR/FB rate: 20% since return (leads team) Fly-ball rate: 71.4% 3 HRs during rehab stint before return 15-mph winds blowing out to center at Busch vs. Peralta: 33rd in HR/FB rate last month Nootbaar returned from injury and has been red-hot: team leader in HR/FB rate (20%), fly-ball rate (71.4%), and slugging (.700) in his return sample — having launched three home runs during his rehab stint. The Covers expert flagged him as their top Cardinals home-run target tonight, citing the 15-mph winds blowing out to center at Busch Stadium and a favorable matchup against Freddy Peralta, who ranks 33rd among starters in HR/FB rate over the last month. At +480, this is the best longshot value on the slate. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Lars Nootbaar To Hit HR (+480) — Cardinals game Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

MLB · HR Prop · Value Coby Mayo To Hit a Home Run FanDuel · Orioles vs. Mariners · +440 +440 THE BAT X: 92nd percentile HR skill 8 HR in 50 games (16% rate) Camden Yards: shallowest RF fence in MLB Coby Mayo is projected in the 92nd percentile for home run skill by THE BAT X and has hit 8 home runs in 50 games (16% per-game rate). Playing at Camden Yards — with the shallowest right-field fence in baseball — alongside Henderson in the same lineup and park makes this a natural companion play. At +440, this pairs cleanly with Henderson in a Camden Yards HR double-dip on Tuesday's slate. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Coby Mayo To Hit HR (+440) — Orioles vs. Mariners Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🏀 NBA Finals Preview · Game 4 Wednesday June 11 · Rest Day Tonight Spurs vs. Knicks — Madison Square Garden 8:30 p.m. ET · ABC · Knicks lead 2-1 · No game tonight

Game 3 verdict: Wembanyama delivered his best Finals performance — 32 pts, 8 reb, 6 ast, 3 blk — and Castle hit the clutch 3-pointer then sealed it at the line. The Spurs ended the Knicks' 13-game winning streak. Series is now Knicks 2-1. Game 4 is Wednesday at MSG — Knicks -2.5 with the total at 216.5. The SportsLine model projects the Under hitting 54% of simulations. Brunson was limited efficiently but the Knicks lost — correction game incoming.

🏀 NBA Finals Game 4 Preview — Wednesday June 11 Spurs at Knicks — Madison Square Garden Series: Knicks lead 2-1 | Spread: Knicks -2.5 | Total: 216.5 (Under 54% in SportsLine model)

Finals MVP odds: Brunson +105 | Wemby +165 | KAT +500 (dropped after 11-pt G3)

Series odds: Knicks -184 to win championship | Spurs +154

Watch: Brunson efficiency bounce-back · KAT vs. Wemby rebounding · Castle follow-up to 23-pt G3

💡 Tonight's Multi-Sport Parlay

💡 Multi-Sport Parlay · FanDuel SCF Over 5.5 Goals + Golden Knights ML + Gunnar Henderson HR Three independent bets from two sports — each with a clear structural edge — that can be combined into a multi-sport parlay on FanDuel for a combined return (approximately +400–500 estimated). The SCF Over and VGK ML legs positively correlate — Vegas wins tend to come with more goals given their offensive identity under Tortorella. 🏒 SCF Over 5.5 Goals (-135) — hit in all 3 Finals games averaging 8.3/night. SportsLine projects 6.2 tonight.

— hit in all 3 Finals games averaging 8.3/night. SportsLine projects 6.2 tonight. 🏒 Golden Knights ML (-106) — 21-4-2 under Tortorella, 6-1-0 at home, 4-0-1 vs. Carolina this season.

— 21-4-2 under Tortorella, 6-1-0 at home, 4-0-1 vs. Carolina this season. ⚾ Gunnar Henderson HR (+410) — 94th percentile power hitter at Camden Yards' shallowest RF fence, top-5 hitting weather. *Parlay odds approximate ~+400–500. Actual odds shown in FanDuel's parlay builder. Always confirm before wagering. FanDuel Sportsbook Build Tonight's Multi-Sport Parlay on FanDuel Build Parlay → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

✅ Best Bet Summary: Top Picks Tonight

🏒 Stanley Cup Top Pick Hurricanes–Knights Over 5.5 Goals — -135 Hit in every Stanley Cup Final game this year averaging 8.3 goals per night. SportsLine projects 6.2 tonight. Both goaltenders running far above their season GAA. The -135 juice is the one hesitation — but the structural case is as emphatic as any total bet on the board all week. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet SCF Game 4 Over 5.5 Goals (-135) Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly