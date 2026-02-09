FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tennis

French Open Betting Odds for 2026 Men's and Women's Tournaments

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

French Open Betting Odds for 2026 Men's and Women's Tournaments

One slam is in the books, and the French Open is up next, with the tournament scheduled to start May 18th.

FanDuel Sportsbook's tennis odds feature Men's Australian Open 2026 futures and Women's Australian Open 2026 futures. Here are the betting odds for each tournament ahead of the draws. We'll list only those at +10000 odds or shorter. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for the full odds.

Odds are subject to change after this article is published.

Australian Open Betting Odds

Men's Tournament

Player
Odds
Carlos Alcaraz+100
Jannik Sinner+145
Novak Djokovic+1100
Alexander Zverev+1400
Jack Draper+2700
Joao Fonseca+2700
Lorenzo Musetti+2700

Women's Tournament

Player
Odds
Aryna Sabalenka+190
Elena Rybakina+440
Iga Swiatek+550
Coco Gauff+750
Amanda Anisimova+1000
Mirra Andreeva+1000
Jessica Pegula+2700

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

