French Open Betting Odds for 2026 Men's and Women's Tournaments

One slam is in the books, and the French Open is up next, with the tournament scheduled to start May 18th.

FanDuel Sportsbook's tennis odds feature Men's Australian Open 2026 futures and Women's Australian Open 2026 futures. Here are the betting odds for each tournament ahead of the draws. We'll list only those at +10000 odds or shorter. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for the full odds.

Odds are subject to change after this article is published.

Australian Open Betting Odds

Men's Tournament

Player Odds Carlos Alcaraz +100 Jannik Sinner +145 Novak Djokovic +1100 Alexander Zverev +1400 Jack Draper +2700 Joao Fonseca +2700 Lorenzo Musetti +2700 View Full Table ChevronDown

Women's Tournament

Player Odds Aryna Sabalenka +190 Elena Rybakina +440 Iga Swiatek +550 Coco Gauff +750 Amanda Anisimova +1000 Mirra Andreeva +1000 Jessica Pegula +2700 View Full Table ChevronDown

