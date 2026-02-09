Arizona at Kansas Prediction, Betting Picks and Player Props

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for Arizona at Kansas.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Arizona vs. Kansas Prediction, Betting Picks

To make Arizona a road favorite at Kansas, the sportsbooks must feel strongly about the Wildcats tonight. I lean that way, too.

Torvik is right in line with the current market as he has Arizona projected to win by 1.2 points.

Simply put -- Arizona has been amazing this season. The 'Cats are unbeaten overall and have been tested on the road, winning by four at UConn and by three at BYU. While acknowledging that Kansas may be the best homecourt advantage in the sport, Arizona can answer the bell.

Torvik and KenPom both have Arizona ranked second in defense. They should have a meaningful advantage against a Kansas offense that KenPom slots in 43rd and Torvik ranks 41st.

It doesn't feel great to bet against Bill Self and the Jayhawks in a huge home game, but that's where I land.

Both squads are better on D than they are offensively, which pushes me to the under.

As we just mentioned, Kansas' offense sits outside the top 40, per both KenPom and Torvik. Defensively, though, the Jayhawks are dang good, with KenPom and Torvik each ranking Kansas eighth on that side of the ball.

Although not as extreme, Arizona is a similar story. KenPom ranks Arizona second in D and sixth in offense while Torvik has them second in defense and 13th in offense.

I think Arizona's game at UConn is a fair comparable to this matchup as UConn is 28th in offense and eighth in defense, according to Torvik. In that game, there ended up being 138 total points.

Admittedly, Arizona playing at the 25th-fastest adjusted tempo -- per KenPom -- is a reason for pause, but given that this game is at Kansas, I think Arizona won't be quite as free-flowing as usual.

