Wisconsin vs Nebraska College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 10

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to continue a nine-game winning streak when they host the Wisconsin Badgers (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) on December 10, 2025 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (62.4%)

Before making an informed wager on Wisconsin-Nebraska outing (in which Wisconsin is a 0.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 156.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Wednesday's game.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

Nebraska has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Badgers had a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-9-0) than they did in road games (8-3-0) last season.

Against the spread last season, the Cornhuskers had better results on the road (6-5-0) than at home (6-10-0).

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has won in seven of the eight contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Badgers have come away with a win seven times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -111 or shorter on the moneyline.

Nebraska is playing as the moneyline underdog for the first time this season.

The Cornhuskers have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

Wisconsin has an implied victory probability of 52.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin has a +127 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.1 points per game. It is putting up 87.9 points per game to rank 37th in college basketball and is allowing 73.8 per contest to rank 197th in college basketball.

John Blackwell's 21 points per game lead Wisconsin and are 15th in college basketball.

Nebraska outscores opponents by 15.3 points per game (posting 83.2 points per game, 85th in college basketball, and allowing 67.9 per outing, 72nd in college basketball) and has a +138 scoring differential.

Rienk Mast's team-leading 18.1 points per game rank him 80th in the nation.

The Badgers rank 84th in the nation at 35.6 rebounds per game. That's 5.4 more than the 30.2 their opponents average.

Nolan Winter paces the team with 9.8 rebounds per game (21st in college basketball action).

The Cornhuskers grab 36.6 rebounds per game (58th in college basketball) while conceding 33.3 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.3 boards per game.

Berke Buyuktuncel averages 6.9 rebounds per game (175th in college basketball) to lead the Cornhuskers.

Wisconsin averages 108.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (30th in college basketball), and allows 91 points per 100 possessions (174th in college basketball).

The Cornhuskers put up 103.3 points per 100 possessions (85th in college basketball), while conceding 84.3 points per 100 possessions (43rd in college basketball).

